Left Menu

Nepal's ruling coalition to finalize division of powers after onset of house sessions

Meeting of the ruling coalition has pledged to move forward with greater unity in the coming days promising to finalize the division of powers after the start of house sessions.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 21:04 IST
Nepal's ruling coalition to finalize division of powers after onset of house sessions
Nepal's ruling coalition to finalize division of powers after onset of house sessions. (Photo: Nepal PM Secretariat). Image Credit: ANI

Members of the ruling coalition have pledged to move forward with greater unity in the coming days promising to finalize the division of powers after the starting of house sessions. A meeting of four major parties in the ruling coalition held at PM's residence Baluwatar which ended late on Monday has issued a joint statement promising greater unity in the coming days.

"We express commitment to move forward with greater unity in the coming days putting the country's interests at the centre," the statement read. President of the Nepali Congress and the country's prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, and Durga Paudel, the vice-chair of Rastriya Janamorcha, have all signed the declaration.

The top leaders have also thanked the government for successfully holding the recent House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial elections, and have congratulated the newly elected lawmakers and wished for their successful term. They have acknowledged that a lack of cooperation and understanding among the coalition parties was seen in some of the constituencies, and added that there will be an additional review of such misunderstandings in the coming days.

They have stressed that the election on November 20 has further justified the need and relevance of the coalition, and called for continuity of the coalition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022