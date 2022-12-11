Female journalists call for resumption of media activities in Afghanistan's Farah

Female journalists in Afghanistan's Farah province strongly appealed for the resumption of media activities that have halted since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan after the US Forces' retreat in August last year, TOLOnews reported. Female journalists urged the Taliban officials to resume their media operations at a meeting in the province of Farah.

"Women have not been allowed to continue their activities one hundred per cent up to this point, but they have said they will allow them. We will be happy if they allow us and truly abide by their promises," TOLOnews quoted Marzia Noorzai, a journalist as saying. The Naw-e-Zan radio representatives stated that in addition to obtaining authorization for media operations, they also want financial assistance in order to maintain their media operations. Numerous media houses have been shut in the war-torn nation due to lack of funds and Taliban's imposition of strict measures on press.

"Life safety is really essential, but so is financial support. We ask the Islamic Emirate to please allow women to work," said Homaira Mohammadi, Naw-e-Zan radio's director. Officials of Farah Information and Culture department said that they support the media.

The transfer of power from a west-supported government to the Taliban saw many changes in the way institutions were working for the past twenty years. According to the Afghan Diaspora Network, numerous media figures who were unaccustomed to operating within the Taliban rule relocated to nearby or western nations.

In the wake of the excessive rise in crime against journalists in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated in its report in early November the human rights violation of at least 200 reporters. Taking to Twitter, UNAMA said, "Human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan recorded by UNAMA since August 2021. Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation."

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year, it rolled back women's rights advances and media freedom revoking the efforts on gender equality and freedom of speech in the country. According to a report by the South Asian Media Solidarity Network (SAMSN) over 45 per cent of journalists have quit since the terrorist outfit assumed power. The ever-increasing restrictions against media in Afghanistan have also drawn widespread criticism globally with the United Nations (UN) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) decrying the arrests, demanding the Taliban stop harassing local journalists and stifling freedom of speech through continued detentions and threats.

In their first press conference following their takeover in August, the Taliban made promises on women's rights, media freedom, and amnesty for government officials. However, a number of people, including journalists, activists, and former government workers, continue to experience retaliation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)