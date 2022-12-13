Jaishankar arrives in US to chair high-level UN meets

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar landed in New York on Tuesday for a two-day US visit to preside over two high-level ministerial signature events of India's ongoing Presidency of the UN Security Council on December 14 and 15. Jaishankar was received by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, ambassador Ruchira Kamboj.

"Delighted to receive our External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar during India's ongoing UN Security Council UNSC Presidency. The Minister will be chairing's signature events at the UN, alongside bilaterals and significant side events," Kamboj tweeted. The High-Level Ministerial Open Debate on December 14 is on the theme of "New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" [NORMS] and the High-Level Briefing on December 15 is on "Global Approach to Counter Terrorism - Challenges and Way Forward". Both these themes have been key priorities for India during its current tenure at the UN Security Council.

In an earlier release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said the primary focus of the Open Debate on Reformed Multilateralism is to encourage all Member States to seriously address the pressing need for reforms in the global governance multilateral architecture, including the long-standing reforms of the UN Security Council. The meeting will also witness briefings by Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the 77th UN General Assembly, MEA added.

Separately, the High-Level Briefing on Counter-Terrorism will seek to promote consensus amongst Council Members on the broad principles of a global counter-terror architecture and aim to further build upon the Delhi Declaration adopted during the Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee held on 28-30 October in Mumbai and New Delhi. During the visit, EAM will also be unveiling Mahatma Gandhi's Bust at the premises of the UN Headquarters. The bust, a gift from India to the United Nations, will be the first Gandhi sculpture that will be installed at the UN Headquarters.

Minster Jaishankar will also launch a "Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers". "It may be noted that during India's August 2021 Presidency of the UN Security Council, a resolution was adopted unanimously on ensuring accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers," the MEA said. Along with India, the "Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers" will have Troop Contributing Countries like Bangladesh, Egypt, France, Morocco and Nepal, as its co-chairs.

Jaishankar is also expected to hold discussions with the UN Secretary-General and President of the General Assembly and bilaterally engage with his counterparts attending the High Level Signature Events of the Indian Presidency. A special photo exhibition showcasing India's initiative on "International Year of Millets 2023" along with a millets-based luncheon will also be hosted by EAM for UN Secretary General and UNSC member states. (ANI)

