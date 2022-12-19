Left Menu

French police use tear gas against fans on Champs-Elysees in Paris: Report

French police used tear gas to disperse crowds of fans who gathered on the Champs-Elysees in Paris after their national team's defeat at the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on Sunday.

Civilian riots in Paris after France's defeat to Argentina in the WC final. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French police used tear gas to disperse crowds of fans who gathered on the Champs-Elysees in Paris after their national team's defeat at the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on Sunday. On Sunday, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time.

Police used tear gas to disperse fans on the Champs-Elysees in Paris as they continued to pelt firecrackers at law enforcers , RIA Novosti reported. Some fans clashed with police officers after the latter started detaining violent participants.

People were gathering on the Champs-Elysees even before the start of the World Cup final. Police blocked traffic at the site and near the Arc de Triomphe. Thousands of police officers were patrolling the French capital on Sunday evening, the Russian agency said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron consoled a visibly distraught French football team after their loss in the nerve-wracking FIFA World Cup final to Lionel Messi-led Argentina on Sunday. After the agonising defeat in a tense penalty shootout, Macron was seen consoling all the players after the 4-2 defeat in the penalties.

"Congratulations to the French team for its career and its combativeness in this World Cup. You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory," he tweeted moments after the defeat of France. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

