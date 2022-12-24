Pakistan: Islamabad police seek formation of Joint Investigation team to probe suicide blast

Pakistan's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha asked to form the Joint Investigation Team to investigate Islamabad's suicide blast, ARY News reported. In a letter written to Islamabad's chief commissioner, the DIG recommended forming the eight-member JIT where 3 DSPs and two officers from intelligence agencies will be there and would be headed by the SSP of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Earlier, on Friday, in a suicide attack, a policeman was killed in Islamabad, Police in Pakistan's capital said on Friday. At least six people including four policemen and two civilians were also injured in the incident that took place in Islamabad's I-10 sector, Islamabad Police said in a statement.

In a tweet, the police said they were checking vehicles and when they signalled a suspicious vehicle to stop. "A suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself soon after the car stopped near the officers," Islamabad Police said.

In the tweet, the police further said that citing initial reports one policeman, identified as Head Constable Adeel Hussain, was killed in the incident. "Police officers have reached the spot along with a heavy contingent. More details will be communicated," the police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a case was registered in the suicide attack in Islamabad's I-10/4 sector under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), according to ARY News. The First Information Report (FIR) stated that police officials checked a vehicle in which a suspicious long-haired man was present on the back seat.

Following the attack, constable Adeel succumbed to his wounds, reported ARY News. "When the police stopped the vehicle for routine checking, the man detonated himself," he said in a media briefing, adding that an Eagle Squad cop was martyred in the blast while four others were injured. (ANI)

