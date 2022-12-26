Left Menu

China conducts 'strike drills' in sea, airspace around Taiwan citing provocation

China on Sunday staged "strike drills" around Taiwan's airspace, saying it was conducted in response to the provocation from the self-governed island and the US

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 06:18 IST
China conducts 'strike drills' in sea, airspace around Taiwan citing provocation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Sunday staged "strike drills" around Taiwan's airspace, saying it was conducted in response to the provocation from the self-governed island and the US, Al Jazeera reported. The Chinese army's Eastern Theatre Command stated in a terse statement that it had conducted "combined combat readiness patrols and joint firepower strike drills" surrounding Taiwan. The precise location was not specified.

"This is a resolute response to the current escalation of collusion and provocation from the United States and Taiwan," it said and added that theatre forces will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as per Al Jazeera. Responding to the situation, Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory, said the drills on Sunday demonstrated Beijing's assault on regional peace and attempt to intimidate Taiwan's people, according to Al Jazeera.

"The Chinese Communist's 'military intimidation' acts are obviously aimed at cowing our people and are not conducive to [China's] international image," Al Jazeera reported citing Taiwan's Defence Ministry statement. It further added that Taiwan will continue to boost its military. Pelosi's visit, which became the highest level of US visits to Taiwan in more than two decades, left China heavily infuriated and the communist nation warned the US that it will "pay the price".

The trip of the US House Speaker to the self-governed island not only heightened US-China tensions but also resulted in the escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Pelosi was the first speaker of the house to come to Taiwan in 25 years since Newt Gingrich in 1997.

China which claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments, announced multiple military exercises around the island, issued a series of harsh statements and even summoned the US ambassador to Beijing, Nicholas Burns, to protest against Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
3
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India
4
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022