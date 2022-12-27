Khanij Bidesh India Limited expresses interest to source strategic minerals from Argentina, Australia, Chile

Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) under the Ministry of Mines, expressed interest to partner with CAMYEN, Argentina recently for prospecting two areas identified with the objective of establishing projects for the extraction of lithium in due course of time. KABIL has signed three MoUs with JEMSE, CAMYEN and YPF (Govt. Companies of Argentina) in July-September 2020 to explore sourcing of lithium and other mineral assets in Argentina, the Ministry of Mines said in a Press Release.

In October this year CAMYEN, Argentina through Indian Embassy in Buenos Aires, shared information regarding two prospective lithium projects in la Aguada and El Indio in Catamarca, Argentina. KABIL is also in the process of pursuing joint lithium mining projects in Chile.

As per the official statement, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a detailed collaborative framework was signed in March 2022 between KABIL, India and the Critical Mineral Office (CMO), Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISER), Govt. of Australia for carrying out joint due diligence and further joint investment in Li & Co mineral assets of Australia. A Joint Venture Company among NALCO, HCL and MECL named Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) was formed in 2019 for sourcing strategic minerals like lithium and cobalt from overseas locations, the press release read. (ANI)

