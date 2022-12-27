Indian Embassy in United States observes Veer Bal Diwas

Indian Embassy in the United States on Monday (local time) observed the Veer Bal Diwas by paying tribute to Sahibzade, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru. The Indian Community in the US viewed the digital exhibition that was hosted on the lives of the Sahibzade, the Indian Embassy in the US said in a tweet.

In the remarks, Charge d'Affaires Sripriya Ranganathan highlighted the unparalleled sacrifices made by the Sahibzade. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 26 December will be marked as "Veer Bal Diwas" to pay homage to the courage of the "Sahibzadas", sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru. In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification and declared 26 December 2022 as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to pay tribute to unparalleled sacrifices made by the sons of Guru Gobind Singh - Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh, according to a statement released by Indian Embassy in the US.

Indian Embassy in the US tweeted, "#VeerBalDiwas was observed in @IndianEmbassyUSto pay tribute to the Sahibzades. Cd'A @ranganathan_sr, in her remarks, alluded to the unparalleled sacrifices made by the Sahibzades. Indian Diaspora & students particptd & also viewed the digital exhibition on the lives of the Sahibzades." Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in London organised a digital exhibition on two sahibzadae of Guru Govind Singh on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas. Indian High Commission in London tweeted, "@HCI_London is hosting a digital exhibition on two sahibzaades of Guru Govind Singhji on Veer Baal Diwas today. @MEAIndia @MinOfCultureGoI #VeerBalDiwas #VeerBaalDiwas_2022 @iccr_hq."

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we need to come out of the narrow perspectives of the past if we want to take our country to reach newer heights of success. He made the remarks during the programme organized to mark the remembrance of the sacrifice made by the sons of Guru Gobind Singh. "If we want to take India to newer heights of success then we have to become free from the narrow perspectives of the past," PM Modi said.

The programme was organised at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering here at the stadium in Delhi, PM Modi said that today the nation is paying tribute to the Sahibzades as they present an example of courage, valour and sacrifice. "Veer Bal Diwas stands for the 'Shaurya' and 'Sikh balidan' and will also empower Indians to take pride in their identity, in the world. The day will help us celebrate the past and would inspire us to build the future," PM Modi said.

"Veer Bal Diwas will keep reminding us that as far as bravery is concerned, age does not matter. Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh are living legends of bravery and courage. Their lives have given us the inspiration to understand our values and identity globally," he said further mentioning that they were not afraid of anything and neither did they bow down before anybody," added PM Modi. PM Modi said, "On one hand, there was terrorism, and spiritualism, and communal mayhem while on the other hand there was liberalism...on one hand there were forces of lakhs whereas on the other hand there was Veer Sahibzaade who did not relent at all."

Furthermore, he said that the 'Panch Pyare' of Guru Gobind Singh were from all parts of the country, signifying the unity in diversity of India, hence the Sikh Guru tradition is also an inspiration for the idea of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)