Left Menu

Putin bans supply of oil, petroleum products under price cap

It is noted that the Russian president could grant a special permission for the supply of oil and petroleum products that are otherwise prohibited by this decree.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 23:33 IST
Putin bans supply of oil, petroleum products under price cap
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap imposed by some states, according to a decree published on Tuesday. "The supply of Russian oil and petroleum products to foreign legal entities and individuals is prohibited, provided that the contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly contain use of a mechanism for capping the marginal price. The ban is applied at all supply stages to the final buyer," the decree said as quoted by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

It is noted that the Russian president could grant a special permission for the supply of oil and petroleum products that are otherwise prohibited by this decree. "Supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products, which is prohibited in accordance with this decree, may be carried out based on a special decision of the Russian president," the document said.

According to Sputnik, the ban on the supply of Russian oil under the price cap will go into effect on February 1, 2023, and will be valid until July 1, 2023. The date for the ban on the supply of Russian petroleum products will be determined by the Cabinet, but will be no sooner than February 1, 2023, when the current decree goes into effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022