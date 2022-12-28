China to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for travelers from Jan 8

China will lift the COVID-19 testing requirement for people entering the country from January 8, 2023, state media Global outlet Global Times (GT) reported on Wednesday. "COVID-19 testing for all overseas travelers entering the country will also be canceled beginning January 8. All inbound travelers will be required to fill in the results of their nucleic acid tests taken 48 hours before arriving in the country," the Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) said in a statement on its website, as quoted by GT.

The revocation was among the policy tweaks made public as the country continues with wide-ranging efforts to optimize its response to the coronavirus, the GT report said. The policy changes came after an announcement by the National Health Commission late Monday that China will downgrade its COVID-19 management from Class A to Class B, starting January 8.

The Chinese custom said it will not be necessary to undergo PCR testing after entering the country, however, those who arrive will be required to present the results of a PCR test 48 hours prior to their trip. The GAC is also eyeing the resumption of cargo and passenger transport at border ports in an orderly and steady fashion, in accordance with procedural classifications.

Starting January 8, China will stop testing frozen and non-cold chain food for COVID-19. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin today claimed that the COVID situation in the country is generally predictable and under control.

The Chinese state media said that Beijing was the first city to pass the peak of the pandemic, production and life there are gradually returning to normal. Moreover, he added that China's treatment, pathogen detection, and vaccination capabilities continue to improve.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China would continue to optimize the issuance of visas to foreigners who are going to China for work, study or reunification with their families. The ministry has given no information regarding measures for foreign tourists, only noting that the government would steadily restore foreign tourism for Chinese citizens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)