Twitter suffers major outage, several users face trouble signing in

Twitter on Thursday suffered a major outage as signing in to its web version was difficult for a lot of users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in, according to Al Jazeera.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 07:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 07:57 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Twitter on Thursday suffered a major outage as signing in to its web version was difficult for a lot of users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in, according to Al Jazeera. In the early hours of Thursday, when users attempted to access the microblogging service, they were met with an error notice.

More than 8,700 users reported problems with the site as of 7:30 am EST (12:30 pm GMT), Al Jazeera reported citing Downdetector, which tracks website outages. "User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet.

The outage occurs two months after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal. One of the richest men in the world and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has significantly decreased the platform's personnel, introduced a paid membership service, and overseen divisive modifications to its moderation procedures.

In the latest move, Musk has decided to reform Twitter policies and said that the new Twitter policy will follow and question science. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

