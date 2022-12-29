India gets 2nd consular access for ex-Navy officers in Qatari custody: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday confirmed that India has secured second consular access for its 8 ex-Navy officers who are in detention in Qatar. Speaking at the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The update that I have is today we got our second consular access, our Embassy officials were able to meet the detainees and ascertain their well-being and of course, we will continue to extend all possible consular assistance in this case."

Notably, some of their family members were not able to go to Doha because they have not got visas. "Let me reiterate what we have been saying, we have, we are seized of the matter, and our Embassy is actively pursuing this case. You mentioned the family members not being allowed visas, we are trying to facilitate that. I understand family members who are in Doha have been able to go there. We are trying to facilitate those who are here to go," said Bagchi.

Eight former Indian Navy officers are detained in Doha since August 30. India is regularly responding to the case of ex-Indian Navy officers arrested in Qatar as the embassy is actively pursuing the issue.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Indian side is constantly in touch with the government of Qatar, as he assured the officers are a priority for the country. "This is a very sensitive case. Their interests are foremost in our minds. Ambassadors and senior officials are in constant touch with Qatar's govt. We assure you, they are our priority," the EAM said during his address to the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, among 8 former naval officers detained in Doha, retired commander Punendu Tiwari's sister Dr Meetu Bhargava who lives in Gwalior has sought help from the government to bring her brother back. In the first week of November, she told ANI, "I tweeted on October 25 and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back my brother who is in illegal detention in Doha, Qatar. My brother is a retired navy commander officer and he went there to provide training to Qatar Navy through his company Dahra Global Consultancy Services".

"There are eight ex-Indian Navy officers, including my brother in illegal detention. They were picked up by the Qatar police during the night on August 30. There were no charges against them. Neither the Qatar government told us nor the Indian government has information about any charges imposed on them," she added. (ANI)

