Cambodia fire: Atleast 19 killed, over 60 injured at hotel-casino on Thai border

A massive fire engulfed a casino complex at the Cambodia-Thailand border claiming 19 lives and leaving more than 60 people wounded, CNN reported on Thursday citing the local authorities.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 06:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 06:59 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

A massive fire engulfed a casino complex at the Cambodia-Thailand border claiming 19 lives and leaving more than 60 people wounded, CNN reported on Thursday citing the local authorities. Numerous people remain missing after the blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet, a city that borders Thailand.

Some victims had reportedly fallen to their deaths from the blazing building in a desperate attempt to escape, according to Thai rescuers who responded to emergency calls from Cambodian authorities. Approximately 700 Thai citizens were rescued and sent to hospitals in Thailand, CNN quoted the authorities as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

