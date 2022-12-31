Australia rings in New Year 2023 amid fireworks, light shows

In order to mark the New Year 2023, people in Australia witnessed dazzling fireworks as they acknowledged the new year with a celebration. The dazzling fireworks lightened up the Sydney Harbour Bridge on New Year's eve as the sky got painted with different colours.

Visuals sourced from Reuters showed Sydney Harbour Bridge in a well-lit state with flashy illuminations all around. Meanwhile, People in Auckland, New Zealand welcomed the New Year 2023 amid fireworks and light shows. As the clock striked 12, the Auckland Tower lighted up and fireworks erupted in the air. The citizens of Auckland stand beneath the tower donning headgear made with fairy lights. There is a light show on the Auckland Harbour Bridge displaying different colours.

In India, preparations are in full swing to welcome the New Year 2023. The city of Udaipur has been decked up to welcome the New Year. Tourists, local and foreign, reached Udaipur a week earlier to soak in New Year celebrations. Families accompanied by friends and children were seen taking rides, and selfies around the lake. 'Udaipur is a beautiful place in Rajasthan. We will celebrate on 31 December at a hotel. We will stay here for three days. The weather is pleasant here. Cold is also not severe here," a tourist said to ANI.

A huge crowd of visitors are expected to throng Mumbai as well for the New Year celebration at the Gateway of India as well as the Taj Hotel complex. The Mumbai police have issued several regulations to be followed on New Year's Eve. (ANI)

