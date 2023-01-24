Left Menu

PM Modi expresses delight over Egyptian President's historic visit

PM Modi said, "Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as Chief Guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians. Look forward to our discussions tomorrow."

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:01 IST
PM Modi expresses delight over Egyptian President's historic visit
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Calling Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's India trip a "historic visit," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Sisi being the chief guest of the Republic Day parade is a matter of "immense happiness." Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as Chief Guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians. Look forward to our discussions tomorrow."

Today, in the evening, Sisi arrived in New Delhi and was accorded a warm welcome. He will be the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day parade. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials on his official visit from January 24-27.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time the President of Egypt has been invited as the chief guest on Republic Day. Notably, India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. India has also invited Egypt as a 'guest country" during its G20 Presidency.

Before heading towards India, the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the invitation President El-Sisi received to attend the celebrations as a guest of honour reflects the convergence between the two countries, according to the statement released by the Egyptian President's website. "It also reflects India's profound appreciation for Egypt's leadership, government, and people, and its keenness to strengthen joint cooperation between the two friendly countries as two of the most important emerging countries which have vital roles regarding various regional and international issues," the statement added.

According to the statement, the spokesman said that the President's visit to India coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and India. Sisi is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar among others, with whom he will hold a meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, as per a media advisory released by the MEA.

On the same day, the Egyptian president will lay a wreath at the Rajghat, the memorial of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. He will hold a meeting with PM Modi and discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest during his stay.

The same evening, President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary. Sisi will attend the "at home" reception by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will also hold a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He will interact with the business community in India. Sisi will return to Cairo on January 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023