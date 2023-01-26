Left Menu

India committed to its unique partnership with Bhutan, says PM Modi

India celebrated its 74th Republic Day with great fervour. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the Repulic Day parade in the national capital

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 23:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering. (Photo Credit- Twitter/PM Modi). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Bhutan counterpart Lotay Tshering for his warm wishes on the Republic Day and said India is committed to its unique partnership with the neighbour. "Thank you @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering for your warm wishes! India is committed to its unique partnership with Bhutan for the progress and prosperity of both our nations," PM Modi said in a tweet.

In his greetings, Bhutanese PM said it "is a truly special day for our friends in India". "Today is a truly special day for our friends in India as you all celebrate the adoption of the constitution which created the world's largest democracy. The day commemorates the sacrifice made by our friends and their forefathers who marched forward in unison into independence and free India," Bhutan PM said in a tweet.

India celebrated its 74th Republic Day with great fervour. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the Repulic Day parade in the national capital. Several world leaders extended greetings on India's Republic Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

