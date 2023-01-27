Left Menu

Japanese Buddhist body condemns China's interference in succession process of next Dalai Lama: Report

According to the Phayul report, the delegation in a letter to the Office of Tibet, Japan stated that only Tibetans will decide on the next successor of the 14th Dalai Lama based on their culture and history.

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Image Credit: Twitter/@DalaiLama). Image Credit: ANI
Representatives of the Japanese Buddhist Conference for World Federation (JBCWF) have condemned China's interference in the succession process of the next Dalai Lama, Dharamshala-based English language news website Phayul reported. According to the Phayul report, the delegation in a letter to the Office of Tibet, Japan stated that only Tibetans will decide on the next successor of the 14th Dalai Lama based on their culture and history.

JBCWF had earlier criticised China's interference in Tibet's religious and spiritual issues and had called for respect for the religious and cultural rights of the Tibetan people. The JBCWF, has over the past few years, been engaging actively with Tibet's rights groups to raise awareness about religious oppression inside Tibet by advocating for religious rights and freedom of the Tibetan people while also promoting the Dalai Lama's message of peace in resolving Tibet's issues through dialogue and non-violent means.

In their statement Reverend Mizutani Eikan, the Secretary General of Japan Buddhist Conference for World Federation, as quoted by Phayul, said, "His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama turned 87 years on July 6, 2022. The issue of his future successor is gradually gaining attention all over the world. We, the monks of Japan, believe Tibetan people must decide upon the next successor based on their Tibetan culture and history." "It is of utmost importance for the Japan Buddhist Federation to highlight the issue of succession of his Holiness the Dalai Lama as Tibet's rich culture and religion is on the threshold of destruction under China's occupation of the land," the statement read.

Central Tibetan Administration recently reported that JBCWF has condemned China for interfering in the selection of Tibetan incarnate Lamas and claiming authority to appoint the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama. The condemnation came after Mizutani Eikan and Itoh Einin visited the office of Tibet in Japan and met with representative Arya Tsewang Gyalpo.

Mizutani Eikan handed over the original statement in Japanese to Arya Tsewang Gyalpo and stated that the members of the conference had been meeting and discussing the issue, as per the report. The delegation said they felt that China does not believe in religion. However, they have been intervening in Tibetan religious matters and is even claiming authority to choose the next Dalai Lama. (ANI)

