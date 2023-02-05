Left Menu

At least 14 Hindu temples vandalised in Bangladesh

Deputy Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, and Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad Thakurgaon District General Secretary Prabir Kumar Gupta, who went on the spot, said nine idols in the Sindurpindi area of Dhantala union, four in Collegepara area of Paria union and 14 idols in a temple in Sahbajpur Nathpara area of Charol union were vandalised.

At least 14 Hindu temples vandalised in Bangladesh
A group of unidentified persons vandalised idols of Hindu goddesses in 14 temples in Bangladesh's Baliadangi upazila on Sunday, Dhaka Tribune reported citing a police officer. Deputy Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, and Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad Thakurgaon District General Secretary Prabir Kumar Gupta, who went on the spot, said nine idols in the Sindurpindi area of Dhantala union, four in Collegepara area of Paria union and 14 idols in a temple in Sahbajpur Nathpara area of Charol union were vandalised.

Over this incident, Thakurgaon Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jahangir Hossain said, "We are trying to identify those involved in the incident. The truth will be revealed after investigation." Baliadangi police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Khairul Anam said, "We believe that these incidents took place between Saturday night to Sunday morning," reported Dhaka Tribune.

Meanwhile, Vidyanath Burman, general secretary of the upazila puja celebration parishad, said that the miscreants have broken the arms, legs, and heads of the idols. Some idols were broken and thrown into the pond. He also urged the administration to investigate the incident properly and arrest the culprits.

Deputy Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman said, "We have visited the incident site and are investigating the matter seriously." Tapan Kumar Ghosh, general secretary of the district puja celebration parishad, visited the Haribasar temple in the Sindurpindi area around 4 pm and said that all the idols in this temple have been vandalised. "This is very sad and appalling. We want a fair investigation into this incident," he added.

Chairman of Baliadangi upazila parishad, Md Ali Aslam Jewel said, "The idols of the temples which were vandalised were thrown unsafely on the side of the road." Kashinath Singh, a resident of the Sindurpindi area, said, "We are in a state of panic. Those involved in this incident should be arrested quickly', as per the Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

