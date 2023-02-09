Left Menu

Afghanistan receives humanitarian aid from UNHCR, Uzbekistan amid harsh winters

In order to make the lives of Afghan people easy and bearable, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), with the support of the Uzbekistan government sent winter assistance to the war-ravaged country to cope up with an extreme cold.

In order to make the lives of Afghan people easy and bearable, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), with the support of the Uzbekistan government has sent winter assistance to the war-ravaged country to cope up with extreme cold. 12 trucks with more than 48,000 blankets were shipped to Afghanistan by the humanitarian organization to save the lives of those who were forcibly displaced and other vulnerable Afghans during the bitterly cold winter, Khaama Press reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the UN Refugee Agency issued a statement detailing winter aid for Afghanistan with the backing of the government of Uzbekistan. "UNHCR, jointly with the Government of Uzbekistan, are making all efforts to continue the most critical life-saving humanitarian aid to the Afghan population. This is vital, especially during this cold winter. Thanks to support from the Uzbek Government and local partners, UNHCR can quickly assist in meeting the urgent needs of women, children, and men in Afghanistan," Khaama Press quoted Frank Remus, UNHCR Senior Liaison Officer as saying.

According to the statement, sleeping mats, tarpaulins, heavy-duty buckets, blankets, stainless steel kitchen sets, jerry cans, and portable solar LED lamps are among the winter aid supplies for Afghanistan. About 50 per cent of Afghanistan's 38 million population is in dire need of aid and winter support. It is also stated that nearly four million children suffer from serious malnutrition in the country.

TOLO news recently reported that a sudden fall in temperature has severely affected people, already hit hard by poverty, and lack of food and fuel, in the trouble-torn country. (ANI)

