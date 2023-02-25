Left Menu

CEOs of German companies hold meeting with PM Modi; discuss new opportunities in business, education

We are based in Bengaluru with our team and we are expanding a lot, we honour the 'Make in India' initiative which is important for us also as India is a high-speed going market, a key market in Asia," The CEO of Renk said while appreciating the 'Make in India' initiative of the Modi Government.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 20:45 IST
Renk CEO Susan Weigand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Under the 'Make in India' initiative, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of German companies had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed new opportunities for the German Companies to expand education and business opportunities in India. CEO of Renk, Susanne Weigand, was among those who met with the Prime Minister. Renk is a company dealing in the defence industry.

Susanne Weigand, Renk's CEO, said, "We are very honoured to be here and to be able to attend a meeting with the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those meetings are very much appreciated." "We are proud to be here, a trusted partner of the Indian government, we are supplying the Indian armed forces and Navy with drive solutions. We also actively supply the Indian energy market with our high-speed gears," she added while speaking to ANI.

"India is also a booming fast growing cement market," she added. "We are based in Bengaluru with our team and we are expanding a lot, we honour the 'Make in India' initiative which is important for us also as India is a high-speed going market, a key market in Asia," The CEO of Renk said while appreciating the 'Make in India' initiative of the Modi Government.

"We are very proud to be here, to invest further and to collaborate with the teams and partners we have here in India from the governmental side, from the industrial side and with our own teams. Connect with them to Germany for the value for both of our countries and the economies," she added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the CEOs of leading German manufacturing companies of various fields under the 'Make in India' initiative. (ANI)

