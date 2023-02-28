Left Menu

"Changes seen in India are amazing," Danish crown prince on green strategic partnership

"Today the partnership between the two countries is strong. We both are moving towards a greener future. With this conference, India and Denmark take a new step closer to achieving a green future for all. It is my humble wish that this visit continues the prosperous journey together," said Christian.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 10:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 10:50 IST
Crown Prince of Denmark, Frederik Andre Henrik Christian. . Image Credit: ANI
Crown Prince of Denmark, Frederik Andre Henrik Christian on Tuesday highlighted India's progress towards a greener future and said, "Changes seen in India are amazing." Speaking at India-Denmark: Partners for green and sustainable progress conference, he said, "Changes seen in India are amazing. Despite the changes people had gone through, India's green transition is underway. Denmark and India have joined forces through a strategic green partnership. It is mutually beneficial and is a testament that both can achieve."

"Today the partnership between the two countries is strong. We both are moving towards a greener future. With this conference, India and Denmark take a new step closer to achieving a green future for all. It is my humble wish that this visit continues the prosperous journey together," said Christian. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Denmark on May 2022, India and Denmark agreed to further strengthen the Green Strategic Partnership with a focus on green hydrogen, renewable energy and wastewater management.

"Prime Minister Modi visited Denmark with a large delegation. It was my honour to receive him in Copenhagen," added the Crown Prince. The Green Strategic Partnership is a mutually beneficial arrangement to advance political cooperation, expand economic relations and green growth, create jobs, and strengthen cooperation on addressing global challenges and opportunities, focusing on an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

India and Denmark both have ambitious goals within the climate agenda. India is the world's third-largest CO2 emitter and by 2030, the country is expected to have doubled its carbon emissions.

The Danish government has the ambition to reduce CO2 emissions by 70 per cent by 2030 and aims to undertake international leadership on SDG 7 on affordable and clean energy. By partnering, India and Denmark will demonstrate that delivering ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals is possible.

Christian also talked about the historic relationship between India and Denmark and said, "It is a historic relationship between our countries. My mother visited India in 1963. Like my mother, we had the opportunity to visit the Taj Mahal." The diplomatic relations between India and Denmark, established in September 1949, are marked by regular high-level exchanges.

Both countries share historical links, common democratic traditions and a shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability. Bilateral relations were elevated to the level of "Green Strategic Partnership" during the Virtual Summit held in 2020. (ANI)

