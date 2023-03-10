Left Menu

Germany: 6 people killed in a shooting attack in Hamburg

Residents living nearby were warned to leave their homes amid the ongoing operation, reported DW News.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 04:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 04:29 IST
Hamburg Police. (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking violent attack, six people were killed and several more injured in a shooting attack at the northern German city of Hamburg, reported DW News. Hamburg police said in a tweet that a large-scale operation was underway in the Alsterdorf area.

"#Aktuell there is a larger police operation in #Alsterdorf. We are currently examining the background and will provide more information here shortly," tweeted Hamburg Police. According to several media reports, the shooting took place at a Jehova's Witness center on the Deelboge street.

"According to initial findings, a shot was fired in a church on Deelboge street in the #GrossBorstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces," tweeted the police. Residents living nearby were warned to leave their homes amid the ongoing operation, reported DW News.

So far, there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

