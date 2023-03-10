Left Menu

Australia PM Albanese calls on President Murmu

Welcoming Prime Minister Albanese and his delegation, the President said that India and Australia enjoy a very friendly relationship. She expressed confidence that his visit would instil greater momentum in India-Australia ties.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 18:35 IST
Australian Pm Anthony Albanese called on the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday. Welcoming Prime Minister Albanese and his delegation, the President said that India and Australia enjoy a very friendly relationship. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries has given a boost to the bilateral engagements. She expressed confidence that his visit would instil greater momentum in India-Australia ties.

The President was happy to note the growing defence cooperation and deepening institutional engagements between India and Australia. She added that both countries should continue their practical cooperation in the emerging areas of critical minerals, new and renewable energy, cyber diplomacy and innovation. The President said that the Indian community in Australia is known for being hardworking and peace-loving, with entrepreneurial skills. She expressed confidence that the Australian Government would take all necessary steps to provide a safe, secure and positive environment to the Indian community in Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

