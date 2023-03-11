Left Menu

Yamaha hires specially-abled staff

Ninety per cent of Yamaha's annual sales come from foreign countries. Yamaha tries to hire employees from different nations and genders in its firm.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 07:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 07:51 IST
Yamaha hires specially-abled staff
Yamaha Motors. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese global Motorbike Giant Yamaha Motors is trying to be inclusive in its employment procedures. Ninety per cent of Yamaha's annual sales come from foreign countries. Yamaha tries to hire employees from different nations and genders in its firm.

"Yamaha Motor Mirai" is the name of the entire company. The word "Mirai" means future. Yamaha also aims to employ the especially abled and thus help in creating a better society. "Yamaha Motor Mirai was established in 2015 as a special subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Company. We have created our philosophy with the aim of creating a future for everyone, 'disabled and able-bodied.' There are a total of 59 employees, including 36 disabled people," said Hiroshi Mizuguchi, CEO, Yamaha Motor Mirai.

There are three types of work for the staff. Mutual communication between staff and his leader cultivated a trusting relationship. "In the rest area, the staff seems to be having a lot of fun. I think the staff feels valued for various reasons. It is very worthy for us to support them," said Yoko Iio, Yamaha Motor Mirai.

The business support group works on common office work. The PC Reuse Group cleans old computers used by Yamaha Motor and sells them to the market. Staff cleans old computers and replaces a data disk containing personal information on a new one.

"At first, the staff repeated the same task. After the staff has completed one job, they will learn and memorize the next mission. We will spend about a month and a half to two months teaching the staff to work. Our goal for this term is to repair 1,200 reusable computers," said Noriaki Yamamura, Yamaha Motor Mirai. "The substance on which disabled people can work is mutual understanding and the sharing of ways of working. 'Yahama Motor Mirai' would like to establish this kind of system and realize it as diversity and inclusion. After that is achieved, we would like to spread such a mechanism to the Yamaha Motor Group as the next step. We would like to support the spread of employment for disabled people throughout the Yamaha Motor Group," said Hiroshi Mizuguchi, CEO, Yamaha Motor Mirai.

The Japanese motorbike giant is transforming into a new global giant with diversified employment as one of its features. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023