Indian Consul General to Republic of Korea meets marathoner running for global peace

The Indian Consul General to the Republic of Korea Jagdip Singh on Sunday met Kang Myung Koo, a 65-year-old marathoner currently in India as part of his 11,000 km run from Jeju Island (South Korea) to Vatican City (Rome) for global peace. Kang Myung Koo in a conversation with ANI said he runs for peace. He said that if he stays at home and talks about peace, nobody will listen to him. So, he prefers to run. He said that if somebody is interested in him, they just send a message.

From 2017 to 2018, he ran from the Netherlands to South Korea and China border. He covered about 15,000 kms and 16 countries. The marathon runner said his experience in India has been adventurous as the country is totally different from other countries with respect to food, culture and history.

"My country, my friends want peace, no war. So they support me," he said. On being questioned about how long he stays in each country, he said it depends on the country. "Like India is a big country. So it took two months," he said.

"Actually I don't travel like general tourists. I just run on the road. So I don't see historic buildings. But I meet a lot of people," Koo said. (ANI)

