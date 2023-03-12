Left Menu

Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran freed in murder case

Arrested in a triple murder and abductions case in Barkhan, Balochistan Minister Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran was released from jail on bail on Saturday, Daily Times reported. Sardar Khetran, who was arrested on charges of murdering three people, including a woman, and abducting six people in Barkhan, was released from Central Jail in Quetta on bail after paying surety bonds of PKR 500,000 in each case. Khetran's bail application was approved by the Rakhni sessions court judge.

Elders of the Khetran tribe were present in large numbers outside the Central Jail at the time of the release of Sardar Khetran. The provincial minister was released after 18 days in prison. He was arrested on February 22. The gruesome Barkhan incident took place days after a video of a woman with the Holy Quran in her hands appeared on social media last month. In the video, the woman claimed that she and her children were detained by Khetran. She pleaded with the people to get her and her children freed, Daily Times reported.

Initially, Khan Muhammad Marri, a resident of Kohlu, claimed that the deceased are his wife and two sons. He then went on to allege: "Five slaves are still in the possession of Sardar Abdul Rehman." The triple murder incident took a dramatic twist, when a police surgeon, after the post-mortem examination of the bodies, revealed that one of the victims was a 17 to 18-year-old female. Daily Times reported that the surgeon said that the deceased was raped and tortured before being shot dead. The medico-legal officer said that the autopsy found that the girl was shot thrice in the head and her face and neck were mutilated with acid to hide her identity. She said that the girl may not be Giran Naz but her daughter. Moreover, the other two were also tortured before being killed, she added. (ANI)

