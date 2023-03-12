Left Menu

Iran, Uzbek Foreign Ministers discuss situation in Afghanistan

The foreign ministers of Iran and Uzbekistan discussed the situation in Afghanistan and stressed the need to cooperate as neighbours to strengthen the country. The Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Baxtiyor Saidov, travelled to Iran to meet with the country's officials, including his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tolo news reported.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said that the two sides called for cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan. "Incentivizing peace and stability in Afghanistan, an international air-corridor... were among several issues that were discussed," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate said that peace in Afghanistan is important for the region and that the neighbour and regional countries should cooperate in this regard. "This is an important opportunity. The positive morale of the countries is important for stability. We hope the strengthening of official relations and the increase of legitimate economic engagement happens," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate., s reported by Tolo News.

The analysts believe that Iran and Uzbekistan should help Afghanistan in the economic, political and trade sectors. "The countries should solve their problems with the Afghans through understanding and cooperation with the Afghans in economic and political areas," said Hassan Haqyar, a political analyst.

"If the countries are really honest, they should share their procedures with Afghan officials and talk with them in this regard," said Aziz Maarij, a diplomat. This comes as a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his meeting with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need to support peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as to provide humanitarian aid to the country. (ANI)

