Natural disasters in Afghanistan leave 1,000 dead, over 2,000 injured

Natural disasters in Afghanistan have left over 1,000 people dead, and over 2,000 others injured, according to a Taliban led Disaster Management Ministry official, Khaama Press reported. According to the World Bank report, natural disasters such as flooding, earthquakes, avalanches, landslides, and droughts are exacerbating vulnerability and poverty in Afghanistan.

Disasters caused by natural hazards have since 1980 affected nine million people and caused over 20,000 fatalities in the country, the report stated, Khaama Press reported. "Natural disasters have left over 1,000 people dead, and over 2,000 others injured across Afghanistan during the current solar year (1401), according to a Disaster Management Ministry official," Khaama Press reported.

According to the Taliban, at least 70 people died due to cold weather in January this year. More than 70,000 cattle are reported to have perished in the Baghlan, Sare-ePul, Frayab, Takhar, Kandahar, Nimroz and Badghis provinces. More than 180 people were killed in flooding in the country during August 2022, the report stated.

In June 2022, an earthquake killed at least 1,000 people and injured 1,500 in eastern Afghanistan, according to the document. Natural disasters have left substantial financial losses to the people suffering in the country. Afghanistan is a natural hazard-prone country, including earthquakes, flooding, landslide, and freezing winters, according to Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, Tolo News reported that as Afghanistan continues to face the worst humanitarian crisis amid ongoing political chaos, the United Nations (UN) warned that two-thirds of Afghans are facing severe hunger and are in urgent need of aid, with six million facing the risk of famine. With at least six million people facing the risk of famine in Afghanistan due to a reeling economic crisis, the deputy executive director of UNICEF, Omar Abid urged the international community not to forget the basic rights of women and children in Afghanistan, as well as to assist them.

The current population of Afghanistan is 41,201,762 as of Monday, February 6, 2023, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. This comes as Afghanistan's most vulnerable citizens have requested assistance from relief agencies.

Safar Ali is working as a labourer--transporting materials by wheelbarrow in the capital city of Kabul. "There is no good work now. It was good previously but not now. I can only make 50 Afs per day," he said.

Another Kabul resident, Karim Shah also lamented about his situation and said, "There is no work to do, and nothing to do." Tolo News reported citing the economists who stated that a disaster will occur if international institutions do not pay attention to the situation in Afghanistan. (ANI)

