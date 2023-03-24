At least 10 die in Afghanistan earthquake, flash floods

At least 10 people were killed and over 60 injured after flash floods and earthquake hit Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-appointed Department of Natural Disaster Management. The spokesperson for the department, Shafiullah Rahimi announced the latest update on the number of deaths and injuries from the recent natural disasters in the country.

The latest natural disasters have resulted in serious financial and human losses, as a result of which roughly 800 houses have been completely destroyed in earthquakes, and more than 100 in flash floods across the country. The epicentre of the recent earthquake was 40 Km to the south-Southeast of Jurm district in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, according to US Geological Survey, also jolted Kabul, Kunar, Paktika, Takhar, Laghman, Baghlan, Samangan, Kunduz, Panjshir, Parwan provinces, according to Khaama Press.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes struck 40 kms south southeast of the Jurm district of Badakhshan, Afghanistan. The earthquake also rattled Panjshir, Takhar, Kunduz, Panjshir, Laghman, Kabul and several other provinces as well as several states and provinces in neighbouring India and Pakistan.

The residents in Badakhshan province said the earthquake caused heavy losses for them. At least 50 houses were destroyed in the Jurm district of Badakhshan, according to residents. "As you see this house, another 50 other houses have been destroyed," said Atiqullah, a resident of Badakhshan.

"There should be a tent or some shelter for the children," Sayed Muhaiddin, a resident of Badakhshan, said. United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that the recent earthquake in Afghanistan damaged and destroyed around 665 houses across Badakhshan, Bamyan, Panjshir, Parwan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Samangan, and Takhar Provinces, Afghanistan based Khaama Press reported.

The organisation added that the earthquake in Badakhshan killed five people while injuring 58 others and "partners have deployed assessment and response teams to provide immediate relief to affected families," OCHA said in a tweet on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)