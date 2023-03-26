South Asian Symphony Orchestra to perform in New Delhi on March 29

The South Asian Symphony Orchestra founded by the former Indian diplomat Nirupama Rao, will hold a concert on March 29 in New Delhi, The Bhutan Live reported. The upcoming concert promises to be a remarkable event, as musicians from the UK, Malaysia, Greece, Afghanistan, Russia, Denmark, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka will be coming together to perform. The concert aims to promote cultural exchange initiatives for global cooperation and peace, aligning with the orchestra's motto of 'peace through music,' the report said.

The South Asian Symphony Foundation works towards building peace and mutual understanding in South Asia through the medium of music and the creation of the unifying platform of a South Asian Symphony Orchestra. Ambassador Nirupama Rao, the founder of the South Asian Symphony Foundation, is a distinguished diplomat who served as India's Foreign Secretary and Ambassador to the United States, China, and Sri Lanka. Her foundation's aim is to promote greater cultural integration for the cause of peace in the region of South Asia, the Bhutan Live said.

The orchestra is the foundation's flagship project, and it has been working to bring together musicians from different South Asian countries to perform together and promote regional harmony, it said. According to the Bhutan Live, the upcoming concert is a testament to the foundation's vision and work. Musicians from diverse backgrounds will be performing together to showcase the beauty of South Asian music and promote intercultural understanding. The concert will feature works from renowned composers such as Beethoven, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky, as well as pieces from South Asian classical and folk traditions.

The concert by the South Asian Symphony Orchestra is a celebration of diversity and harmony in addition to music. The orchestra's mission is to utilise music to promote peace and cooperation in a region that has experienced numerous conflicts and tensions. Such cultural exchange programmes can be extremely important in bridging groups, developing understanding, and encouraging dialogue, the report said. Cultural exchange initiatives like this can play a crucial role in building bridges between communities, fostering mutual understanding, and promoting dialogue, it said.

The orchestra wants to spread a message of harmony and peace and encourage others to work for a more peaceful and cooperative society by exhibiting the beauty of South Asian music. In conclusion, the upcoming concert of the South Asian Symphony Orchestra is an excellent example of how cultural exchange initiatives can promote global cooperation and peace. Through music, the orchestra hopes to break down barriers and build bridges between communities, The Bhutan Live reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)