Scotland's ruling SNP picks Humza Yousaf to succeed Nicola Sturgeon

Yousaf will lead the Scottish National Party (SNP) as a successor to Nicola Sturgeon, who stepped down last month after eight years as leader of the party.

Pakistani-origin Humza Yousaf has won the Scottish National Party leadership contest and is set to become Scotland's First Minister replacing Nicola Sturgeon. The 37-year-old son of Asian immigrants is set to become the first person of colour to serve as Scotland's first minister, Al Jazeera reported. The Scot of Pakistani heritage, a Sturgeon loyalist, defeated Kate Forbes, the country's finance minister and Ash Regan, who quit the government in opposition to proposed changes to gender recognition, as per the Al Jazeera report.

"I will be a First Minister for all of Scotland. I will work every minute of every day to earn and to re-earn your respect and your trust," Yousaf said in his acceptance speech. Yousaf won 52% of the final votes cast, running on a platform dedicated to delivering Scottish independence, combating the cost-of-living crisis.

The development comes less than six months after Rishi Sunak became the first British Prime Minister of Indian origin. Yousaf will lead the Scottish National Party (SNP) as a successor to Nicola Sturgeon, who stepped down last month after eight years as leader of the party. In a victory speech in Edinburgh, Humza Yousaf said, "From the Punjab to our parliament, this is a journey for our generations." Yousaf said he has a "passion" for Scottish independence and is in favour of "using our devolved powers to the absolute maximum effect to tackle the challenges of today."

Humza Yousaf said, "I will ensure our drive for independence is in fifth gear." He stressed, "The people of Scotland need independence now more than ever," Taking to his official Twitter handle, he stated, "From Punjab to Pollok, people from across the world & here at home have been offering me their good wishes, grateful for all the kind msgs I have received. Can I thank Kate & Ash in particular for their kind words of support. We're united as a team who will deliver for Scotland."

He further stated, "Elected as leader of @theSNP is the biggest honour of my life. If Parliament votes for me as FM tomorrow, it is my solemn commitment to serve all the people of Scotland. For now, after a long day I have promised a v sleepy 3yr old I will be telling her tonight's bed time story." (ANI)

