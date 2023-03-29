Imran Khan cautions lawyers against Pak govt's attempt to divide judiciary

Hours after Pakistan's Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar tabled the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 aimed to limit the discretionary powers to take suo motu notice by the chief justice of Pakistan, Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged lawyers to be united for thwarting attempts to divide the judiciary, ARY News reported. While addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters, Khan alleged that attempts are being made to divide the judiciary.

PTI chairman Imran Khan called on the legal fraternity to attend the lawyers' convention being organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). He said that the time has come to choose the right path, as per the news report. He said that if the government manhandled barrister Hassaan Niazi, then it could have happened to anyone else.

Imran Khan claimed that the government is increasing hatred among the people by threatening everyone who was resisting their wrongdoings. He called fair and free elections the only solution to end the crisis in Pakistan, as per the ARY News report. Former Pakistan PM alleged that PTI social media activists were being abducted from their residences. He alleged that the relatives of political activists are being taken into custody when police are not able to capture political workers. He said that not a single democratic nation would torture political rivals.

Imran Khan criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government for not being able to get any relaxation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to ARY News report. He said that the new wave of inflation will hit people if the Pakistan government manages to sign an agreement with IMF on tough conditions. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said it will hold election rallies in South Punjab in a bid to speed up its election campaign, ARY News reported.

Sources aware of the developments told ARY News that PTI has decided to move its election campaign to South Punjab despite an ongoing case in the apex court regarding a delay in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections. Imran Khan would after Lahore, address the party's second rally in Lodhran. The date for the Lodhran public gathering would be announced soon. PTI leader Mussarat Jamsheed Cheema said that schedule for the upcoming PTI rallies in South Punjab will be unveiled soon. (ANI)

