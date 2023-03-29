Pakistan court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan in judge threat case

The court dismissed the former premier's plea to extend the suspension of the said arrest warrant as it announced the verdict today.

On March 13, Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran while hearing a case registered against the ex-premier for using threatening language against ADSJ Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials, according to Dawn.

The cricket star-turned-politician has faced a barrage of legal woes since his ouster in a confidence vote in April last year by a united opposition led by his successor as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (ANI)

