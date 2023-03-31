Left Menu

Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi to visit China, first time in over 3 years

Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is all set to visit China on a two-day trip, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan confirmed on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:23 IST
Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi to visit China, first time in over 3 years
Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is all set to visit China on a two-day trip, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan confirmed on Friday. Hayashi, who is all set to visit Beijing for the first time in over three years since 2019, will kickstart his trip on April 1.

The visit of Japanese FM comes at a time when ties between the two nations remain tense over issues including Beijing's recent detention of a Japanese businessman and a territorial row, Kyodo News reported. Kyodo News reported citing the official sources said that Hayashi will meet with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang for the first time since Wang Yi's replacement by the former Chinese ambassador to the United States in late December.

According to the sources, Hayashi will probably demand that China free the Japanese person who has been jailed since the beginning of the month on accusations of engaging in espionage. Relations between the two Asian countries have become tenser as a result of the imprisonment of an employee of the Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma Ltd.

Chinese coast guard warships have frequently violated Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands, which are governed by Japan and are located in the East China Sea but are claimed by China as Diaoyu. The trip was arranged after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to set up Hayashi's trip to China during their initial face-to-face meeting in Bangkok in November, Kyodo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023