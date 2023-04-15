Left Menu

UAE expresses concern over developments in Sudan, calls for calm and restraint

The UAE has called upon all concerned parties in Sudan to exercise restraint, and to de-escalate and work towards ending this crisis through dialogue.

Smoke rises near Halfaya Bridge between Omdurman and Khartoum North. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 15 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has called upon all concerned parties in Sudan to exercise restraint, and to de-escalate and work towards ending this crisis through dialogue.

The UAE Embassy in Khartoum is following with great concern the developments in Sudan and has reaffirmed the UAE's position on the importance of de-escalation, and working towards finding a peaceful solution to the crisis between the concerned parties.

Furthermore, the embassy stresses the importance of efforts aimed at supporting the political process and achieving national consensus towards the formation of a government. (ANI/WAM)

