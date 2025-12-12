Left Menu

Parliamentary Shake-up: Ontario MP Boosts Carney's Quest for Majority

Ontario MP Michael Ma's switch from the Conservative Party to the Liberals brings Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney closer to a parliamentary majority. This shift follows a recent defection and poses challenges for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Carney's potential majority may redefine Canada's economic strategy amid international tensions.

12-12-2025
In a significant political move, Ontario MP Michael Ma has transitioned from the Conservative Party to join Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party. This switch positions the Liberals just one seat shy of a parliamentary majority, a development that could empower Carney to implement sweeping economic changes for Canada following strained U.S. relations.

Ma's decision, announced on Thursday, centers on issues of affordability and economic growth, aligning with Carney's vision for the nation's future. His change of allegiance is the second from the Conservative Party in recent months, indicating a challenging phase for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who recently faced electoral defeat against Carney and a loss of key party members.

This political shift not only underscores internal party tensions but also highlights external influences, such as former U.S. President Donald Trump's impact on conservative politics globally. As Carney edges closer to a majority, he encounters both criticism and support within his party, particularly concerning environmental policies.

