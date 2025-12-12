Thailand's Political Shift: Anutin's Bold Move
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has obtained royal permission to dissolve Parliament, paving the way for general elections next year. The elections for the House of Representatives are anticipated 45 to 60 days post-dissolution, during which Anutin will lead a caretaker government.
Thailand's political landscape is set for a significant shift as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul secured royal approval on Friday to dissolve Parliament. This decision paves the way for general elections to be conducted early next year.
Following the Royal Decree, elections for the House of Representatives are expected to occur within a 45 to 60-day window. During this period, Anutin will serve as the head of a caretaker government with limited authority, unable to sanction a new budget.
This decision by Anutin, articulated in a Facebook post declaring his intention to 'return power to the people,' comes amid tense political dynamics. Thailand is currently embroiled in a large-scale dispute with Cambodia over longstanding border claims, adding complexity to the forthcoming electoral process.
Thailand's Parliament Dissolved: National Elections on Horizon Amid Border Tensions