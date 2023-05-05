Left Menu

Pakistan credibility is depleting faster than its forex reserve: EAM slams Pak FM Bhutto in Goa

Slamming Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's comments on terrorism, he said, "Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves," at a media briefing by the Presidency after SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

Pakistan credibility is depleting faster than its forex reserve: EAM slams Pak FM Bhutto in Goa
EAM S Jaishankar at media briefing by the Presidency after SCO Council of Foreign Ministers. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"They (Pakistan) are committing acts of terrorism. I don't want to jump the gun on what happened today, but we all feel equally outraged. On this matter, the terrorism matter, I would say that Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves," Jaishankar said. Adding further, EAM said Pakistan has nothing to do with G20 and Srinagar.

"They (Pakistan) are committing acts of terrorism. I don't want to jump the gun on what happened today, but we all feel equally outraged. On this matter, the terrorism matter, I would say that Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves," Jaishankar said. Adding further, EAM said Pakistan has nothing to do with G20 and Srinagar.

"I said they (Pakistan) have nothing to do with G20. I will also say that they have nothing to do with Srinagar. There is only one issue to discuss on Kashmir which is when does Pakistan vacate its illegal occupation of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir," the EAM added. On a question on abrogation of Article 370, EAM Dr S Jaishankar phrased, "...wake up and smell the coffee. 370 is history. The sooner people realise it, the better it is."

Over the visit of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bhutto to Goa for the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa, EAM slammed his neighbouring counterpart, saying, "He came here as the Foreign Minister of an SCO Member State. That is part of multilateral diplomacy. Don't see it as anything more than that. I think that nothing from what he said or what I heard he said deserves for this to be treated more than that." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

