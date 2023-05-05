Left Menu

Scuffle breaks out between Ukrainian and Russian delegates at Turkey Summit

A video posted by Anadolu shows delegates shoving each other after Ukrainian representatives unfurled their national flag and shouted anti-Russia slogans behind a member of the Russian delegation, Olga Timofeeva, while she was speaking at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) meeting in Ankara.

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 23:06 IST
Scuffle between Ukrainian MP and Russian Diplomat. (Photo credit: Twitter/VladDanGheorghe). Image Credit: ANI
A scuffle broke out between Ukrainian and Russian delegates at a summit in Turkey on Thursday, state-run news agency Anadolu reported. A video posted by Anadolu shows the delegates shoving each other after Ukrainian representatives unfurled their national flag and shouted anti-Russia slogans behind a member of the Russian delegation, Olga Timofeeva, while she was speaking at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) meeting in Ankara.

"A scuffle broke out between Ukrainian and Russian delegates at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Turkiye's capital Ankara Tensions boiled over after Ukrainians interrupted a Russian official's speech," Anadolu News Agency tweeted. Another video posted to social media showed Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi punching a Russian representative in a separate altercation after he tore down the Ukrainian flag on the sidelines of the conference.

Marikovskyi reposted the video to his Facebook account and wrote that Russians should keep their hands off Ukraine and the Ukrainian Flag. The Speaker of Turkey's National Assembly, Mustafa Sentop, condemned the disruptions, calling the actions "unfortunate" and "unacceptable" on Twitter.

PABSEC aims to promote economic, political and cultural cooperation among its 13 member countries of the Black Sea region, including Russia and Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

