Left Menu

Muslim world condemns Taliban's ban on higher education for women: US State Secretary Blinken

"When the Taliban enacted restrictive bans on higher education for women, governments from across the Muslim world spoke up to condemn the Taliban's decision," and that they argued that the actions were inhumane and contrary to Islamic beliefs.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 12:53 IST
Muslim world condemns Taliban's ban on higher education for women: US State Secretary Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Screen-grab from US State Department's YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the Muslim world condemns the Taliban's ban on higher education for women, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported. "When the Taliban enacted restrictive bans on higher education for women, governments from across the Muslim world spoke up to condemn the Taliban's decision," and they had argued that the actions were inhumane and contrary to Islamic beliefs.

Blinken made the remarks at a reception to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in Washington DC. "Scholars of Islamic law weighed in to condemn the Taliban's actions, too, noting that the Quran gives the right to education to women and men alike," he said, as cited by Tolo News.

This comes as religious clerics have said that access to education for school and university students is the basic right of students and called on the Taliban to provide access to education for both male and female students. Fazal Hadi Wazeen, a member of the international union of Muslim Scholars, said: "In addition to what the foreigners say about the education of females in Afghanistan, this is a national and Sharia responsibility of the interim government, to reopen the doors of the schools and universities without delay for the girls, who contribute half of the population."

"Unfortunately, we are moving backwards from the knowledge and this will affect Afghanistan and its people," said Suraya Paikan, a women's rights activist. "The interim government promised that schools and universities will be suspended until next notice; the girls are waiting for the doors of the schools and universities to be reopened eventually," said Raweena Poya, a student, as quoted by Tolo News.

This comes as more than 600 days have passed since schools have been closed for girls, and more than 140 days since universities have been closed to young women, according to Tolo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023