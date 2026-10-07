UPDATE 1-Pharmaceutical lobby sues Trump administration over most favored nation pricing

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 20:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Pharmaceutical lobby sues Trump administration over most favored nation pricing

‌The pharmaceutical ​industry's top lobby group on Wednesday sued to invalidate one piece ‌of the Trump administration's efforts to benchmark US drug prices to lower costs overseas in the Medicare health insurance ‌program, arguing that it is an illegal overreach by ‌the US government.

The GLOBE rule intends to set hospital drug prices for Medicare patients. Its final version was published ⁠last ​week on exactly ⁠how a "most favored nation" pricing system based on what is paid ⁠in a group of comparable countries would be integrated in ​the Medicare Part B program. The PhRMA lobby ⁠group filed its lawsuit against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., ⁠the ​US Department of Health and Human Services, CMS Administrator Meme Oz, CMS, CMS' Center for Medicare ⁠and Medicaid Innovation, and CMMI's Director Abe Sutton in the ⁠US District ⁠Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday morning.

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