Left Menu

South China Sea: Philippines installs buoys to assert sovereignty in Exclusive Economic Zone

The Philippine Coast Guard's spokesperson on South China Sea issues, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said that five buoys carrying the national flag were placed from May 10 to May 12 in five areas within the EEZ.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 08:40 IST
South China Sea: Philippines installs buoys to assert sovereignty in Exclusive Economic Zone
The Philippines has installed 5 navigational buoys inside its EEZ in the South China Sea. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@jaytaryela). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines has placed five navigational buoys inside its 200-mile (322 km) exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea to assert its sovereignty, according to the country's coast guard, reported The Epoch Times. The Philippine Coast Guard's spokesperson on South China Sea issues, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said that five buoys carrying the national flag were placed from May 10 to May 12 in five areas within the EEZ.

An exclusive economic zone, or EEZ is an area of the ocean, generally extending 200 nautical miles beyond a nation's territorial sea, within which a coastal nation has jurisdiction over both living and nonliving resources. Patag Island, Balagtas Reef, Kota Island, Panata Island, and Juan Felipe Reef are the five areas where the buoys have been placed, the report further stated.

Tarriela, while sharing photos of the buoys in a post, said on Twitter, "This move highlights the Philippines' unwavering resolve to protect its maritime borders and resources and contribute to safety of maritime trade." According to The Epoch Times, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has laid its claim to the majority of the South China Sea, citing the so-called "nine-dash line," a vaguely defined U-shaped delineation that separates the areas where it claims "historic rights" to resources within the sea.

The CCP's claim of sovereignty over almost the whole of the South China Sea was annulled by a 2016 international arbitration ruling, reported The Epoch Times. As the Philippines looks to further fortify its connections with the United States, China has been acting more aggressively in the South China Sea recently.

Most recently, on May 1, amidst the CCP's intimidating tactics against the self-ruled island, the Philippines and the United States underlined the need for peace across the Taiwan Strait. This confirmation came only a few days after more than 100 Chinese militia marine vessels were seen inside the Philippines' EEZ between April 18 and April 24, as per The Epoch Times.

The South China Sea, which includes many islands in the region, is subject to multiple territorial claims by China that are not recognised by the United States. In the Spratlys, claims have been made by Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The CCP has spent years trying to drive other countries out of certain areas of the South China Sea, including by creating artificial islands in an effort to expand its claims and by increasing the deployment of its naval militia units to intimidate and harass smaller countries.

Additionally, the Chinese government has stationed hundreds of fishing vessels and coast guard boats in the areas that are under dispute for years, The Epoch Times reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023