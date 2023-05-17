Left Menu

China's counter-espionage law puts documents related to national security under protection as state secrets: Report

The revised law allows authorities carrying out an anti-espionage investigation to gain access to data, electronic equipment, and information on personal property and also to ban border crossings, according to Portal Plus.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:13 IST
China's counter-espionage law puts documents related to national security under protection as state secrets: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Under China's revised Counter-Espionage Law, all "documents, data, materials, and items related to national security and interests" are under the same protection as state secrets, according to Portal Plus. The law expands the definition of espionage to include cyber-attacks against state organs or critical information infrastructure.

The revised law allows authorities carrying out an anti-espionage investigation to gain access to data, electronic equipment, and information on personal property and also to ban border crossings, according to Portal Plus. Cyber-attacks are also classed as acts of espionage, however, the law does not define what falls under China's national security or interests. Such a crucial omission can only mean keeping the law vague enough and broad enough to be used against anyone at any time.

The revision maintains the vague wording "other espionage activities", which has been criticized as leaving room for a broad interpretation and arbitrary enforcement of the law. Considering that China also requires internet providers to cooperate in detecting spies, clampdown targets can also include social media posts and communication between Chinese and foreign parties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made national security a key focus of his administration since taking office in 2012 and analysts say these revisions are evidence of a stricter regime as suspicion of the United States and its allies grows, according to Portal Plus. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that China has been targeting prominent consulting firms with foreign ties through raids, detainments and arrests which has raised alarm among global corporates about doing business in China, The New York Times reported.

Recently, there were reports of raids or official security visits at prominent consulting firms in the last few months, including American outfits such as the Mintz Group and Bain and Company and most recently Capvision Partners, a consulting company with headquarters in New York and Shanghai, which have raised alarm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023