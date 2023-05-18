Left Menu

Bangladesh: Two soldiers killed, 2 injured in separatist attack in Bandarban

Two soldiers of the Bangladesh Army were killed and as many were injured in an attack by a separatist organisation Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) in Bandarban district, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Two soldiers of the Bangladesh Army were killed and as many were injured in an attack by a separatist organisation Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) in Bandarban district, Dhaka Tribune reported. The KNA rebels reportedly exploded an improvised explosive device (IED) and started firing on the military men who were patrolling the area.

On Tuesday, the military men departed the Sung Sung Para army base for their patrol under the direction of Major Monowar, Dhaka Tribune reported. The information was confirmed by the public relations division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a release on Wednesday. The deadly attack took place on Tuesday.

The ambush happened close to a local body of water, near Jarulchhari Para. The KNA insurgents set off an IED, which was followed by a barrage of gunfire. Two officers and two soldiers suffered significant wounds as a result of the abrupt explosion and ensuing firing. They received prompt medical assistance at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Chittagong after being evacuated there.

During the treatment, the two soldiers passed away due to severe wounds, whereas the two officers are receiving medical care. The KNA has been engaging in criminal activity in the remote forests of the Ruma, Roangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas in Bandarban in an effort to spread anarchy, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Earlier in April, eight people were killed during a "shootout" between two armed groups at Rowangchhari upazila in Bandarban. According to the officials as per Dhaka Tribune, the United People's Democratic Front (Democratic) and Kuki-Chin National Army, the military wing of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), were engaged in the gunbattle. (ANI)

