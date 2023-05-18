Left Menu

Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok completely

Amid a surge in security concerns, Montana has become the first US state to put a complete ban on video-sharing social networking app TikTok.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:36 IST
Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok completely
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid a surge in security concerns, Montana has become the first US state to put a complete ban on video-sharing social networking app TikTok. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (local time), the Republican Governor Greg Gianforte announced the ban on TikTok in Montana saying that it is done to protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party.

"TikTok is just one app tied to foreign adversaries. Today I directed the state's Chief Information Officer to ban any application that provides personal information or data to foreign adversaries from the state network," Gianforte tweeted. "I prohibited the use of TikTok on state devices which poses a significant risk to the security of our state and Montanans' sensitive data."

Gianforte said that TikTok posed a "significant risk" to confidential state information when Montana banned the app on devices used by the government in December 2022. Both the federal government and more than half of the states in the US have a comparable ban on video-sharing social networking platforms. The ban will likely be challenged in court, and the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned will get a chance to test its viability here, according to LA Times.

Gianforte also said on Wednesday (local time) that as of June 1, no social media platforms linked to foreign enemies would be allowed to be used on government property or for official activities in Montana. He mentioned a number of apps, including WeChat, whose parent business is based in China, and Telegram Messenger, which was established in Russia.

The new law in Montana bans TikTok downloads within the state and fines any "entity"--such as an app store or TikTok--USD10,000 per day for each occasion when a user "is offered the ability" to visit the social media site or download the app. Users would not be subject to the fines, LA Times reported. A request for a response was not immediately answered by TikTok, but the company has stated that it will battle to allow people of Montana to use the app. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023