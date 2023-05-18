Left Menu

Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visits Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port

Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visited Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port and participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise with SLNS Ranadheera.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:36 IST
Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visits Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port
INS Batti Malv at Trincomalee Port. (Photo: Twitter//High Commission of India in Sri Lanka). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visited Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port and participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise with SLNS Ranadheera. INS Batti Malv visited Trincomalee on May 16-17, where social initiatives included a beach cleaning drive, interaction with school children and a yoga session took place.

"Indian Navy ship Batti Malv visited Trincomale on 16-17 May. The Commanding Officer called on Commander Eastern Naval Area. Social initiatives included beach cleaning drive, interaction with school children and a yoga session," tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo. Furthermore, training engagements were also carried out on VBSS (Visit Board Search and Seisure), sports and Ship's capability.

"Post-departure, participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise with SLNS Ranadheera.The visit marks a significant step in strengthening India-Sri Lanka cooperation in addressing shared maritime security challenges," the High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted. INS Batti Malv's visit is an important step in enhancing India-Sri Lanka collaboration on issues related to marine security.

The Indian Navy's third patrol ship of the Bangaram class, INS Batti Malv, is built for interception against fast-moving surface vessels and search and rescue operations in coastal and exclusive economic zone waters. Earlier in January this year, the Sri Lankan Navy welcomed the Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Delhi', which arrived at the Port of Trincomalee. During the ship's stay, the crew participated in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy to promote cooperation and goodwill between the two navies, according to the statement released by Sri Lankan Navy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023