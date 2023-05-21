Left Menu

Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Kazan Forum' was held in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:44 IST
Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy
Russia's special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov. (Photo Credit - Reuters) (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban's participation in the Kazan Forum "absolutely does not imply" Russian recognition, said Russia's Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, Khaama Press reported on Saturday. On May 18-19, the 'Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum' was held in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.

The Taliban delegation, which was barred from entering Russia, was represented at the Kazan Forum by participants who had not been sanctioned by the UN Security Council, the envoy said. "We have economic cooperation with authorities in Kabul; the guest - including acting Minister of Trade Nooriddin Azizi and the acting Minister of Culture Khairullah Khairkhwa - is not on the UN Security Council sanctions list. Therefore, they are free in their movement," the envoy said, Khaama Press reported quoting the Russian news agency TASS.

The Afghan delegation, which included Taliban's acting minister of industry and commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, the Afghan Prime Minister's counsellor on economic affairs, and others, attended the Forum. The Kazan Forum intends to strengthen trade, economic, scientific, and technological collaboration, as well as social and cultural relations between Russia and the Islamic world.

More than 85 countries participated in the Forum, including Azerbaijan, Iran, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Bahrain, Uganda, Qatar, and Pakistan, among others, reported Khaama Press. This is the first official invitation the Taliban government has received to a global event, since retaking control of Afghanistan in August 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023