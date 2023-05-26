China, Bhutan hold talks on border issues, discuss taking forward implementation of Three-Step Roadmap

The 12th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the China-Bhutan border issues was held in Thimphu from May 24-25. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the positive consensus reached at the 11th Expert Group meeting in Kunming, China and held discussions to take forward the implementation of the Three-Step Roadmap. China and Bhutan expressed satisfaction on the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap during the 12th Expert Group meeting in Thimphu, according to the joint press release on the 12th Expert Group Meeting on the China-Bhutan border issues. For the meeting, the Chinese delegation was led by Hong Liang, Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The two sides reviewed the positive consensus reached at the 11th EGM in Kunming, China and held frank and constructive discussions to take forward the implementation of the Three-Step Roadmap. They expressed satisfaction on the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap during the 12th EGM in Thimphu," the joint press release on the 12th Expert Group Meeting on the China-Bhutan border issues said. For the meeting, the Bhutanese delegation was led by Letho Tobdhen Tangbi, Secretary of the International Boundaries of Bhutan. During the meeting, China and Bhutan expressed their confidence in the Three-Step Roadmap.

The two sides reiterated the importance of increasing the frequency of their meetings to make further progress in its implementation. Both sides agreed to hold the next EGM in Beijing at an early date. The two sides also agreed to hold the 25th Round of China-Bhutan Boundary talks as soon as possible at mutually convenient dates. The joint press release on the 12th Expert Group Meeting on the China-Bhutan border issues said, "The meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere in keeping with the close ties of friendship and cooperation between China and Bhutan." (ANI)

