Imran Khan's Party to take action against Pak Health Minister for medical report

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has said that it has decided to pursue legal action against Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel and his assistants for claims regarding party chairman Imran Khan's medical state, Dawn reported. The party said the decision was taken after Imran's approval and its legal team under Barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi has initiated preparations.

"Shameful press conference of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's decision to take full legal action against the Minister of Health and his assistants. Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan approved to bring Abdul Qadir Patel, NAB, Ministry of Health and doctors of Pims Hospital to justice. The legal team of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf under the leadership of Barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi has started preparations. Abdul Qadir Patel's embarrassing press conference and baseless accusations will be dealt with under other laws including defamation," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf wrote on Twitter. Pakistan Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday, citing details of former prime minister Imran Khan's medical report, said it indicated excessive alcohol consumption, no information about a fracture on his leg, and unstable mental health, Geo News reported.

Patel was informing reporters in Karachi about the former prime minister's medical report after he underwent an examination at PIMS Hospital following his arrest on May 9. At the outset of the press conference, the health minister, before sharing the details of the report, said that it was a "public document".

He said that the report does not have any details about the fracture on his foot, which Khan claimed he sustained following the November 3 assassination bid. "He [Imran Khan] had a plaster on his foot for about five to six months, however, the medical report did not indicate any fracture," he added.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's urine sample was also taken. He said that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine, Geo News reported. Geo News is one of the leading media houses in Pakistan with online as well as presence on television.

The Pakistan Health Minister further said that the report also mentioned about Khan's mental health, according to which, his actions and body language are "not those of a fit man". "The report stated that a person with stable mental health does not make these kinds of gestures," he said.

"I also used to say that Imran Khan's mental condition is not well," said Patel, adding that the PTI chief has ended decency in politics, political tolerance and respect for others. Patel further said what Khan says differs from his medical report, Geo News reported."Imran Khan's report did not indicate any fracture, but [consumption of] powder," he continued to say.

The health minister said that once the detailed report comes, it will be sent to the police."Whatever Khan is doing can only be done by an agent or a madman," he said."A five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable," said Patel. Speaking about the May 9 events, the minister said they hadn't seen such situations since 1971, Geo News reported.

"We also had differences but we stood with the army when times were tough." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)