Left Menu

11 dead, 13 injured in avalanche in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan

The authorities in a report said the incident took place at Shounter Top Pass around 4 pm on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:26 IST
11 dead, 13 injured in avalanche in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoK

At least 11 people have been reported dead while 13 others sustained injuries in a snow avalanche that hit Gilgit Baltistan's Astore district, according to the GB Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported. A total of eight bodies have been retrieved so far.

The authorities in a report said the incident took place at Shounter Top Pass around 4 pm on Friday. "At the time of the incident, 25 people of Gujjar family [...] were travelling along with [their] cattle from Kashmir to Astore and were hit by the avalanche," the report, which is available with Dawn said.

It added that a rescue operation was being conducted by Rescue 1122, the district administration and the local community for retrieving the remaining bodies. The GBDMA said, the 13 injured had been taken to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Astore and 12 of them were in critical condition.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Diamer-Astore Division, Tufail Mir, told Dawn that rescue teams were facing challenges in reaching the affected area due to its remote location and difficult terrain. Furthermore, communication difficulties were also impeding the officials' efforts.

As per the report, Force Command Northern Areas, a military formation of the Pakistan Army, provide helicopter service, relief items and paramedical staff to assist with the rescue operation, but they couldn't be flown "to the site due to bad weather conditions". "Necessary relief items including tents and food packs, have been provided by GBDMA/ DDMA (district disaster management authority) and line agencies."

The report further stated that the district administration was closely monitoring the rescue operation while an emergency had been imposed in DHQ Hospital Astore, PHQ and RHQ Gilgit and Combined Military Hospital Skardu, according to Dawn. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

In a tweet, he prayed for the victims and extended condolences to the bereaved. Sharif said such incidents were increasing in Pakistan due to climate change and urged the world "to fulfil its responsibility to protect developing countries like Pakistan against the effects [of climate change]." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023